2017: A Year of Inspiring LGBTQ+ Youth

This year, It Gets Better worked to positively impact the lives of LGBTQ+ young people in new and exciting ways. Inspiring stories, uplifting events, international affiliates and brand partnerships helped the project leave a rainbow colored stamp on the world for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth.

The It Gets Better Project inspires people across the globe to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better.

ElloSteph Spent All Her Bat Mitzvah On THIS?! | Coloring With Max And McKenna

It Got Better Featuring Laverne Cox | L/Studio Created By Lexus

Elliot Fletcher of The Fosters

Give Hope Campaign!

Now is the time to stand up again. We’re gearing up for a big 2018. To support our role as a beacon of hope for LGBTQ+ youth, we’re kicking off our year-end Give Hope fundraising challenge.

Over 60,000 people have shared their It Gets Better story.

Kelly Clarkson Fan Art Contest Winner Announced!

And the winner is...

New Webseries - Coloring With Max & McKenna

Check back every Wednesday for a new episode!

Sia Fan Art Contest!

Sia and the It Gets Better Project held a fan art contest and the winner is...

Take The Pledge

625,674 have pledged to help It Gets Better. Now it's your turn.

I believe in a world where hope outshines fear. I commit to stand up and speak out against hate and intolerance.

My support for LGBTQ youth will be steadfast. I am part of a global community that is proud and resolute in its efforts to create a brighter, more inclusive world for all people.

I know it will get better.

